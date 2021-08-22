Town star Dyer dares to have a go on tough TV show
Ipswich Town fan favourite Kieron Dyer is set to appear in the latest series of television show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Dyer, who played in midfield for Ipswich Town between 1996 and 1999, reportedly filmed the show, alongside 11 other celebrities including James Cracknell and Kerry Katona, back in 2020.
Over eight days he was put through his paces both physically and mentally thanks to a tough team of ex-special forces soldiers.
It is not yet known when the show, which was filmed in the Scottish Hebrides, will appear on our screens.
Dyer is no stranger to reality television after a successful stint on ITV show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here back in 2015, when he came fourth.
The former England and Newcastle player still has strong links to Ipswich Town and currently has a coaching role under current town manager Paul Cook.
