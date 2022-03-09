Can you help makeover hundred year old village hall?

Sarah Turner is part of the committee organising the local community to help spruce up the garden at Kirton Village Hall. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman is asking the community to lend a hand to return a century-old village hall to its former glory.

Sarah Turner is part of the committee for Kirton Village Hall, on Falkenham Road, looking to give the historic building a brand new look.

They have been working hard to restore the hall after it stood empty for two years during the pandemic.

Volunteers are being sought to roll up their sleeves for a variety of jobs including painting, sanding and sprucing up the outside.

Sarah said: “It was in a bad state of repair, and needed a lot of work doing to it.

“The hall had already got a grant to do some building work, so it’s had a little makeover inside.

“But there weren't sufficient funds for a full renovation, so we’re looking for the local community to help us finish it off.

"We’d like people to help paint inside the hall, which is one hundred years old, and probably hasn’t been repainted since the 1970s!

“We need people who can do a bit of sanding, and pick up a paintbrush or a roller.

“We’d also like to spruce up the outside area, to make the village hall pretty again after the two years it’s been closed.”

The committee is also pleased to have received a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to build a double-glazed cabin in the garden area.

This can be used as a community space, an outside classroom, or a meeting room.

“It will be a quiet, calm space where people can access information about things like food banks, additional support, counselling, or the parish councillors who might be able to help them,” explained Sarah.

“It’s for anybody, from two-year-olds to elderly people.”

The cabin will also need to be painted and weather-proofed.

The committee is asking anyone who is able to visit the village hall on March 19, 20, and 26 from 10am to 2pm.

“People can drop in and out, and do as much or as little as they like,” said Sarah.

“We're going to supply refreshments, too. It will be an old-fashioned ‘let’s get together and do this’ kind of day.”