News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Labour should have Ipswich candidate in place this year

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM January 13, 2022
Sandy Martin lost his seat to Tom Hunt

Former Labour MP Sandy Martin lost the Ipswich seat to Tom Hunt in 2019. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The search for a new Labour candidate for Ipswich is set to start after this year's local council elections in May - and the party is hopeful of having a candidate in place by the end of the summer.

The party nationally has started the process of selecting candidates for the next General Election by asking existing MPs to indicate if they plan to stand again and then asking their parties if they should be automatically re-selected.

This process is expected to be largely complete by May, and then the process of selecting candidates for "target seats" is set to start.

Target seats are those like Ipswich where Labour has won in the recent past, or which are considered marginal enough for the party to have a realistic prospect of victory.

Ipswich Conservative Tom Hunt has a 5,500 majority - the largest ever held by his party in Ipswich - but that is similar to Chris Mole's Labour majority in 2005 which was overturned by Ben Gummer five years later so the seat is still seen as a key target.

It is possible that there could be an all-female shortlist, but as 51% of current Labour MPs are women the need for these is seen to have declined significantly over recent years.

Ipswich Council's Labour leader David Ellesmere said: "We hope the process will be well underway by the summer - but in truth we don't expect an early election now. I can't see the government wanting to go to the country with everything that is going on."

There had been speculation that there could be an election in May 2023 - but now it seems more likely to be a year later.

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year
  2. 2 Kitchen delays cause family frustration
  3. 3 Man assaulted junior nurse at Ipswich Hospital after being told to wait
  1. 4 Holiday dreams for mum-of-five with devastating cancer diagnosis
  2. 5 'Utterly disgusted' - Investigation after woman reports gum in KFC gravy
  3. 6 Cleaner avoids prison after leaving lit candle on ex-husband's sofa
  4. 7 Residents worried about new hall for students in Ipswich
  5. 8 Hank's vegan supermarket in Ipswich town centre announces closure
  6. 9 BrewDog finally gets go ahead for Ipswich Waterfront bar
  7. 10 'Exemplary' country park plan backed at 3,500 home development

The next election does not have to take place until December 2024, but it is thought unlikely that the government will wait that long.

This year the only places there are elections in this area are Ipswich and Colchester where a third of the councils are up for election.

There are plans to fight any general election after the summer of 2023 on new boundaries - but the proposals from the Boundary Commission for England last year would leave the Ipswich seat unchanged although there could be major alterations elsewhere in Suffolk.

Labour Party
General Election
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after crash on A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Tim Hortons is about to open at Anglia Retail Park

Free drinks for a year up for grabs at Tim Hortons opening

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Seager was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Jailed heating engineer stole £24k from customers to fund cocaine habit

Jane Hunt

person
Karen Sutton from Ipswich has died

Obituary

'Her spirit is so big it never leaves you' - Ipswich mum dies age 55

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon