News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

Labradoodle learns to love and 'hug' after 6 years living in crate

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 2:05 PM May 26, 2021   
RSPCA Martlesham labradoodle

The labradoodle enjoying a hug with rescuer Lucy, at the RSPCA centre in Martlesham. - Credit: RSPCA Martlesham

A labradoodle has been captured on video "hugging" its rescuer at the RSPCA in Martlesham after spending the first six years of her life inside a crate. 

The labradoodle — whose name the charity isn’t releasing due to ongoing enquiries — was initially terrified of everyone but is now learning how to love.

She brought RSPCA staff at the Martlesham centre to tears after "hugging" one of her rescuers, as shown in the video. 

She was signed over by her previous owners in February, but spent the first six years of her life shut in a crate with her doggie friend, who has also been taken in at the centre. 

Zoe Barrett, animal centre manager, said: “Both dogs were terrified when they arrived here. It’s taken our kennel team a long time to gain their trust but they’re still a long way from being ready for rehoming.

“Kennel assistant Lucy has spent a lot of time with them and has seen them come on leaps and bounds, although they’re still incredibly frightened of the outside world.

“Now, when Lucy goes into the kennel this sweetheart rushes forward and puts her paws onto her shoulders; the first time it happened it moved us all to tears. It’s as if she wants to be really close to Lucy and shown love, probably for the first time in her life.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Trio threatened to pour boiling water over victim in terrifying Ipswich burglary
  2. 2 Residents told to find new homes as sheltered housing complex due to close
  3. 3 'It's terrifying' — Ipswich woman loses hair from alopecia in just 6 weeks
  1. 4 Teen jailed for 'frenzied attack' on woman he stabbed 15 times
  2. 5 Treat for geeks in store as couple prepare to open new town centre business
  3. 6 Drop the swagger and look after each other, Ipswich builders told
  4. 7 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
  5. 8 New 400-place primary school could be built in Ipswich town centre
  6. 9 Vaccine centre opens up for walk-ins in Ipswich
  7. 10 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

The centre staff will be working with the dogs to help prepare them for adoption, but they won’t be ready for applications for some time so please don’t contact the centre to enquire yet.

To help the Suffolk East & Ipswich branch continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals, you can donate online.

Martlesham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson

Video

Three people jailed for life for the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley

Jane Hunt

person
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson

Three people convicted of murdering Ipswich man Joe Pooley to be sentenced

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
A lorry has got stuck under the bridge in Ship Lane, Bramford. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Greater Anglia | Video

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus