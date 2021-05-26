Video

The labradoodle enjoying a hug with rescuer Lucy, at the RSPCA centre in Martlesham. - Credit: RSPCA Martlesham

A labradoodle has been captured on video "hugging" its rescuer at the RSPCA in Martlesham after spending the first six years of her life inside a crate.

The labradoodle — whose name the charity isn’t releasing due to ongoing enquiries — was initially terrified of everyone but is now learning how to love.

She brought RSPCA staff at the Martlesham centre to tears after "hugging" one of her rescuers, as shown in the video.

She was signed over by her previous owners in February, but spent the first six years of her life shut in a crate with her doggie friend, who has also been taken in at the centre.

Zoe Barrett, animal centre manager, said: “Both dogs were terrified when they arrived here. It’s taken our kennel team a long time to gain their trust but they’re still a long way from being ready for rehoming.

“Kennel assistant Lucy has spent a lot of time with them and has seen them come on leaps and bounds, although they’re still incredibly frightened of the outside world.

“Now, when Lucy goes into the kennel this sweetheart rushes forward and puts her paws onto her shoulders; the first time it happened it moved us all to tears. It’s as if she wants to be really close to Lucy and shown love, probably for the first time in her life.”

The centre staff will be working with the dogs to help prepare them for adoption, but they won’t be ready for applications for some time so please don’t contact the centre to enquire yet.

To help the Suffolk East & Ipswich branch continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals, you can donate online.