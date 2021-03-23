'Motorists swerving' to avoid ladder on Orwell Bridge

Published: 4:38 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM March 23, 2021

A ladder is in the road on the A14 just before the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cars are reportedly having to swerve to avoid a ladder in the road on the Orwell Bridge.

Police are on their way to the stretch of the A14 westbound carriageway, between the Shell filling station and the bridge, after being called shortly after 4.10pm today about the ladder.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said "motorists are swerving to avoid it".

It is not yet clear how the ladder came to be there.

Highways officials have been made aware.