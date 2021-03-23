News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Motorists swerving' to avoid ladder on Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:38 PM March 23, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM March 23, 2021
A ladder is in the road on the A14 just before the Orwell Bridge

A ladder is in the road on the A14 just before the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cars are reportedly having to swerve to avoid a ladder in the road on the Orwell Bridge.

Police are on their way to the stretch of the A14 westbound carriageway, between the Shell filling station and the bridge, after being called shortly after 4.10pm today about the ladder.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said "motorists are swerving to avoid it".

It is not yet clear how the ladder came to be there.

Highways officials have been made aware.

Ipswich News
Orwell Bridge News

