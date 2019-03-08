Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Landlord who reported estate agent to police over missing deposit is spoken to by officers for 'threatening letters'

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:16 08 June 2019

Landlord Tony Molyneux was reported to police after sending letters to an estate agent about his tenant's missing deposit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landlord Tony Molyneux was reported to police after sending letters to an estate agent about his tenant's missing deposit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A landlord was reported to police for sending "threatening letters" to an estate agent about his tenant's deposit, which went missing along with £30,000 of other customers' cash.

Ipswich landlord Tony Molyneux, 72, had written to director and owner of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Ltd (JEWAL) Jane Russell seeking an explanation for the £975 that disappeared when her company went into liquidation last year. Police said he told Ms Russell he would protest outside her home in Frinton on Sea if the money was not returned - but Mr Molyneux denies harassing her.

He paid JWEAL to manage his rental property but learned after it folded that his tenant's deposit had not been transferred to a Government-backed protection scheme, as is required by law.

But after writing to Ms Russell, Mr Molyneux discovered he had been reported to Essex Police.

"I couldn't believe it," he said. "More than £30,000 has gone missing from this company and nothing has been done about it but when I write to its director, I get reported for harassment."

As reported last month, more than £30,000 of tenants' deposits has been unaccounted for since the company agreed to be voluntarily wound up last August, owing more than £500,000.

MORE: Anger after £30k of tenants' deposits went missing from Ipswich estate agency

Pauline Scott Property Management, which took over the running of properties for landlords after JWEAL dissolved, confirmed the deposits were missing. Around 20 Ipswich landlords have been affected.

Mr Molyneux has been trying to find out what happened to the cash, which he is liable for. He has contacted liquidators, Action Fraud and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, in his hunt for answers.

Essex Police said it received a report on May 2 that a woman had received "threatening letters" from a man. The threats are said to involve holding a protest outside her home.

A spokesman said Mr Molyneux had received "words of advice" but no further action had been taken as officers were satisfied the matter had been resolved.

Mr Molyneux insisted there was "nothing threatening" about his letters and said he would keep seeking answers. Other tenants and landlords have told of their anger over the missing money.

Mr Martin is seeking answers from Action Fraud.

Ms Russell has not responded to requests for comment.

You may also want to watch:

Voluntarily wound-up

Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited went into liquidation last year - with the lost of 17 jobs.

Director Jane Russell told Companies House a general meeting of members held on August 30 had resolved "that the company would be wound up voluntarily". McTear Williams and Wood Limited was appointed as liquidators.

Speaking at the time, the liquidators said JWEAL had been in a company voluntary arrangement for 12 months, while it sought buyers for the business.

A statement of affairs, filed on September 14, reported the company owed creditors more than £552,000, including Ms Russell who was owed £132,000. Abbreviated Accounts showed the company had made a loss of £109,000 in 2015 and £252,000 in 2016.

The company was set up by Jonathan Waters in 2002. He was director until he resigned in 2014. Ms Russell, previously company secretary, then became director and owner.

Deposit schemes

Landlords are required by law to put tenants' deposits into a government backed scheme.

The rules were introduced in April 2007 and apply to all short hold tenancies.

The regulations require landlords to pay the deposit into one of three approved schemes - Deposit Protection Service, MyDeposits or Tenancy Deposit Scheme - within 30 days of receiving it. They must also give the tenant information about the scheme.

They are intended to ensure tenants get their deposit back provided they meet the terms of their tenancy agreement, do not damage the property and pay their rent and bills.

At the end of a tenancy, landlords must return the deposit within 10 days of both parties agreeing how much will be paid back. If there is a dispute, the deposit will be protected in the scheme until the issue is sorted out.

Landlords who fail to use one of the schemes can be ordered to pay up to three times the deposit.

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Landlord who reported estate agent to police over missing deposit is spoken to by officers for ‘threatening letters’

Landlord Tony Molyneux was reported to police after sending letters to an estate agent about his tenant's missing deposit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Review: Rain can’t dampen spirits as Sir Rod returns to rock Portman Road

Sir Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after Kesgrave crash

Foxhall Road and Bell Lane are closed by Suffolk police after a crash that saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital for life-threatening injuries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Bundesliga clubs, a Europa League side and three intriguing local games - a complete guide to Town’s pre-season

The pre-season schedule for Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town is complete. Picture: ARCHANT/SV MEPPEN

A12 police chase teenager to be sentenced next week

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists