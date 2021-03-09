Hopes for new Ipswich BMX track move one step closer

Published: 1:46 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM March 9, 2021

Fundraisers at the Ipswich BMX Club are nearing their target for a new track at Landseer Park (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Hopes to build a new BMX track at Ipswich's Landseer Park have moved one step closer as fundraisers near their target.

Members of the Ipswich BMX Club – the oldest bicycle motocross club in the UK – have been working hard to raise vital funds for the project for the last two years, and have so far raised more than £300,000.

A planning application has now been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council for consideration, which includes a new track and clubhouse at Landseer Park – a facility the club currently lacks.

Tracey Reeve, Ipswich BMX Club secretary, is hopeful for the plans at Landseer Road - Credit: Archant

Club secretary Tracey Reeve said she is hopeful the plans will be approved, but said the club needs to raise another £23,000 to help dreams become a reality.

Ms Reeve said: "It will be an incredible thing for us to have a new track and facilities.

You may also want to watch:

"We will be able to offer so much and bring people together – especially young people who might not necessarily feel like they belong.

"We maintain these facilities for everyone to use, not just for members at the club. But we would love to get more people involved.

"We already have the world number six among us and amazing coaches with previous international experience. Hopefully with these new facilities we will be able to help more youths go on to compete in national and international competitions, or even the Olympics.

"Going forward we would also like to offer the clubhouse to the community, to be hired out for meetings or first aid classes.

"Once we have raised the money, we will be in a position to start the dig."

The club was formed in 1980 and is the oldest of its kind in the UK - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has voiced his support for the project, arguing it will help combat anti-social behaviour and give young people more opportunities.

Writing last month, Mr Hunt said he "really believes" the project to be "vital" to the community.

He said: "Particularly as we begin come out of this year of pandemic, I am mindful of the affect that it has had on both the physical and mental wellbeing of young people in Ipswich and I believe that this project will promote both of these aspects in our local community."

Ipswich Borough Council, which donated £40,000 to the project, also supports the plans.

Those who would like to support the club with the project should contact Tracey via email, by phone on 07737 514440 or via the club's website.