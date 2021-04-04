Gallery
Walkers flock to east coast to enjoy sunny spell on Easter Sunday
Published: 4:58 PM April 4, 2021
- Credit: Paul Geater
Good weather drew visitors to the East Suffolk coast on Easter Sunday, where they enjoyed the sunshine with family and friends under the newly-relaxed coronavirus restrictions.
Visitors to the Landguard Fort area in Felixstowe said the car parks were at least three-quarters full.
The county had a brief spell of summer weather earlier in the week, when temperatures reached as high as 21C - but snow is forecast for tomorrow.
It seems many people have taken advantage of the momentary sunny spell and flocked to Suffolk's finest nature reserves, beaches and parks.
This weekend has been the first where you can meet up in groups of six or two households outdoors, in both public spaces and private gardens.
