News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Walkers flock to east coast to enjoy sunny spell on Easter Sunday

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:58 PM April 4, 2021   
Sunny Felixstowe was a destination for walkers on Easter Sunday

Sunny Felixstowe was a destination for walkers on Easter Sunday - Credit: Paul Geater

Good weather drew visitors to the East Suffolk coast on Easter Sunday, where they enjoyed the sunshine with family and friends under the newly-relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

Visitors to the Landguard Fort area in Felixstowe said the car parks were at least three-quarters full.

Car parks at Landguard were three quarters full but the area is so spacious it still seemed deserted

Car parks at Landguard were three quarters full but the area is so spacious it still seemed deserted - Credit: Paul Geater

People queuing for facilities maintained social distancing

People queuing for facilities maintained social distancing - Credit: Paul Geater

The county had a brief spell of summer weather earlier in the week, when temperatures reached as high as 21C - but snow is forecast for tomorrow.

It seems many people have taken advantage of the momentary sunny spell and flocked to Suffolk's finest nature reserves, beaches and parks.

This weekend has been the first where you can meet up in groups of six or two households outdoors, in both public spaces and private gardens.

Some visitors enjoyed walking on the beach

Some visitors enjoyed walking on the beach - Credit: Paul Geater

Families and dog walkers flocked to the Landguard nature reserve

Families and dog walkers flocked to the Landguard nature reserve - Credit: Paul Geater

You may also want to watch:

Easter
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Police close A14 after 'serious' accident

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Spring road incident

Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Paul Thody reunited with the people that helped save his life after he suffered a heart attack in Ma

Heroic strangers deliver CPR in street and save Felixstowe man's life

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus