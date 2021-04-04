Walkers flock to east coast to enjoy sunny spell on Easter Sunday

Gallery

Published: 4:58 PM April 4, 2021

Sunny Felixstowe was a destination for walkers on Easter Sunday - Credit: Paul Geater

Good weather drew visitors to the East Suffolk coast on Easter Sunday, where they enjoyed the sunshine with family and friends under the newly-relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

Visitors to the Landguard Fort area in Felixstowe said the car parks were at least three-quarters full.

Car parks at Landguard were three quarters full but the area is so spacious it still seemed deserted - Credit: Paul Geater

People queuing for facilities maintained social distancing - Credit: Paul Geater

The county had a brief spell of summer weather earlier in the week, when temperatures reached as high as 21C - but snow is forecast for tomorrow.

It seems many people have taken advantage of the momentary sunny spell and flocked to Suffolk's finest nature reserves, beaches and parks.

This weekend has been the first where you can meet up in groups of six or two households outdoors, in both public spaces and private gardens.

Some visitors enjoyed walking on the beach - Credit: Paul Geater

Families and dog walkers flocked to the Landguard nature reserve - Credit: Paul Geater