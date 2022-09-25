News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews tackling 'well alight' blaze in derelict building

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:49 PM September 25, 2022
Fire crews have been called to a large fire in a derelict building near Ipswich

Fire crews have been called to a large fire in a derelict building near Ipswich - Credit: Katie Burton

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large fire in a derelict building just outside of Ipswich. 

Crews were called to the fire in the former Fisons factory in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford, just before 3.45pm today (September 25). 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a well alight fire in a derelict three-storey building."

Smoke can be seen coming from the factory

Smoke can be seen coming from the factory - Credit: Katie Burton

No casualties have been reported, the spokeswoman confirmed. 

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street have been called to the blaze. 

A huge fire ripped through the factory in 2019 as dozens of fire crews were called to the scene. 


