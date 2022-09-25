Fire crews tackling 'well alight' blaze in derelict building
Published: 4:49 PM September 25, 2022
- Credit: Katie Burton
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large fire in a derelict building just outside of Ipswich.
Crews were called to the fire in the former Fisons factory in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford, just before 3.45pm today (September 25).
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently tackling a well alight fire in a derelict three-storey building."
No casualties have been reported, the spokeswoman confirmed.
Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street have been called to the blaze.
A huge fire ripped through the factory in 2019 as dozens of fire crews were called to the scene.