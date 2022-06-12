EXCLUSIVE - first look at Ipswich's Big Hoot art trail map

There is less than one week until the Big Hoot hits Ipswich. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The Big Hoot Trail is almost upon us, and St Elizabeth Hospice has revealed the locations of more than 100 owl statues.

The hotly-anticipated event runs from June 19 to September 3, and will see 50 Big Hoot owl statues and 65 Little Hoots coming to roost all around the town.

The hospice has exclusively shared a map showing the locations of each statue with the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times.

The map can otherwise be downloaded via the Big Hoot Ipswich app for £1.99.

The Big Hoot will kick off with a ‘Hoot Hike’ on Sunday, June 19 at 11am beginning at Christchurch Park.

This is a sponsored 5km hike around town, giving residents their first opportunity to view the owls sculptures in all their glory.

There will also be an ‘events village’ in the park, featuring activities for all the family.

This includes face painting, ice cream from Gelato Italia, the University of Suffolk running its Hoot short story writing competition, fun games at the Noisy Group stall, and the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.

On the Cornhill in the centre of town will be the ‘Hoot HQ,’ where walkers can purchase Big Hoot merchandise, find out more about the trail, and ask volunteers from St Elizabeth any questions they may have about the hospice’s work.

Each ornately decorated Big Hoot statue has been sponsored by a local business and designed by a Suffolk artist, and celebrates the county in its own unique way.

The Little Hoots have been designed by Suffolk schools and children’s groups, and made their debut to the public at the Suffolk Show last week.

Each school involved in the program pledged to raise a minimum of £695 for the hospice.

One of the schools taking part is Farlingaye High School with students having designed ‘Owlberto.’

'Owlberto' has been designed by students at Farlingaye High School, who have raised an impressive £3,000 for the St Elizabeth Hospice. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Students have raised more than £3,000 for the hospice so far.

Rebekah Johnson, Head of Year 13, is incredibly proud of her pupils.

She said: “Due to the disruptions Covid-19 has caused, taking part in the Little Hoot was a fantastic opportunity to bring our students back together.

“We also cannot wait to take part in the trail around Ipswich and really hope it will inspire others to support St Elizabeth Hospice, such an amazing charity in our local area.”