River Orwell marina seeks consent for new cafe and takeaway

Levington Marina is to create a cafe and takeaway for employees and leisure users Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

A busy marina on the River Orwell is hoping to open a cafe and takeaway to avoid leisure users and employees having to travel off-site to get food and drink.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Levington Marina is to create a cafe and takeaway in its former security officer at the entrance to the yacht harbour Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Levington Marina is to create a cafe and takeaway in its former security officer at the entrance to the yacht harbour Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Suffolk Yacht Harbour says people working and spending leisure time at Levington Marina at Stratton Hall travel to Ransomes Europark to get coffee, breakfast or a sandwich.

The only food and drink facility at the 550-berth marina is the Havens Port Yacht Club, a members only club aboard a lightship.

You may also want to watch:

Now the Suffolk Yacht Harbour has asked East Suffolk Council if it can use the former security office at the entrance gate to the marina as a cafe and takeaway.

It would open Monday to Sunday 8am to 3.30pm and create one full-time and four part-time jobs.

As well as the 40 people employed by Suffolk Yacht Harbour and 60 more working with businesses at the site, and the yacht owners, up to 3,000 extra people visit on yachts each year.

Planning and development consultants Shallish Associates Ltd said: “However, given the scale of employment at the site and the scale of leisure activity within the marina there is a dearth of facilities where employees and those engaged in leisure activities can obtain food and drink. There is no public food outet on site.”

They said a cafe/public food and drink outlet is now part of a successful and sustainable marina and is provided at most other local marinas.