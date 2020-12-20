News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Concern for safety of missing 14-year-old girl from Ipswich

Angus Williams

Published: 6:17 PM December 20, 2020   
Lily Stephenson, 14

Lily Stephenson, 14, has been reported missing from Ipswich - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Ipswich teenager who may have travelled to London by train.

Lily Stephenson, 14, was last seen at home on Saturday, December 19.

Officers believe she may have travelled to London by train.

Lily is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of a medium build. She has short, dark brown, curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with white writing on and black trainers.

Police are asking anyone who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk police on 101.
 


Ipswich News








