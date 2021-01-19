News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich schoolgirl, aged 14, missing

Holly Hume

Published: 1:32 PM January 19, 2021   
Missing Ipswich 14-year-old Lily Stephenson

Lily was last seen yesterday afternoon in her school uniform - Credit: Suffolk police

A 14-year-old from Ipswich last seen in her school uniform has gone missing.

Lily Stephenson was last seen at around yesterday (Monday, January 18) and was reported missing to police a short time later.

She is described as a white, 5ft 4ins, of medium build, and with long, straight dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and her school uniform including grey trousers, a blue shirt, purple tie, blazer and black trainers.

Officers and family are concerned for Lily’s welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.

