Residents' anger over double yellow line appearance

Residents on a quiet Ipswich road are not happy to have found double yellow lines painted recently on their road - Credit: Tom Cann

Residents on an Ipswich road are furious after seeing double yellow lines painted on their street in a move they have labelled a "fix that didn't need to be fixed".

The lines in question were recently painted on Ann Street in Ipswich, after Suffolk County Council highways noticed an Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) that had not been fulfilled.

The order states there should be double yellow lines where the residents, up until now, had been parking their cars.

The residents on the street said they were not informed of this change to their road, and the lines just appeared one Saturday, costing three parking spaces.

Caroline DeMax, who has lived on the road for 31 years, said: "There are loads of roads outside of Ipswich who don't have any permit parking and they can park anywhere without being charged, we pay money to park here, and we have less bays.

"They have come and fixed something that didn't need to be fixed.

"There has been no fights, no crashes, and this is a very quiet road, there is enough space to see a car and pull back, we don't need this space here."

A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said parking restrictions in Ann Street were first implemented by Ipswich Borough Council in 2013.

The double yellow lines were painted one Saturday, without the residents on the street being informed - Credit: Tom Cann

The spokesman said: "The TRO currently covering all parking restrictions in Ann Street is the 'Suffolk County Council (Stopping, Waiting and Loading Prohibitions and restrictions and On-Street Parking Places) (Consolidation) Order 2019."

An Ann Street resident added: "We just want our parking spaces back."

Work was unable to be completed by Suffolk Highways due to a parked car which has not left the spot - Credit: Tom Cann

At a meeting with residents on the road, were IBC councillors for the area, Julian Gibbs and Colin Kreidewolf, who, along with Carole Jones, another councillor, have been liaising with the residents and SCC to come to a conclusion swiftly and at a reasonable price.

Cllr Kreidewolf said: "In order to change the TRO, and to remove the double yellow lines, they are quoting a price to us of between £5,000 and £10,000."

Currently, two spaces are now double yellow lines, with the full work being incomplete due to one resident leaving their car in the way - meaning work cannot be finished until it is moved.

Suffolk Highways has said that they will return to finish the job at a later date.