'I don't know what else to do' - application submitted to close Ipswich walkway
- Credit: Danielle Booden
An application has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council to close the walkway between Silent Street and Turret Lane in Ipswich, because of anti-social behaviour.
The application proposes removing the condition allowing “free and unrestricted passage by pedestrians between Silent Street and Turret Lane” with “no gates or other obstructions.”
It has been made partly by Jonathan Ashley-Cowan, managing director of Little Pumpkin Properties, who have premises on Turret Lane, and partly by the retirement complex Turret Green Court on Silent Street.
Mr Ashley-Cowan said: “It’s disappointing. We’d rather we didn’t have to do this kind of thing.
“We’ve had problems with people urinating down there, and defecating down the alleyway, and doing drugs and drug deals.
“I’ve tried to put up deterrents.
“There are clear signs saying CCTV in operation, and we’ve put lighting up so it is lit throughout the night.
“But that didn’t seem to bother anyone. I don’t know what else to do.”
Mr Ashley-Cowan says that there have been occasions people who work in the Priority House building have worried for their safety.
“Groups of [people] will loiter around the pathway in the undercover bit, and the [workers] don’t feel safe,” he said.
He hopes that applying to close the walkway will help to prevent situations such as this.
“This is to try and make it a nicer environment, and to try and stop the nastiness that goes on down this alleyway,” he said.
“It’s not nice that the occupants of this building have to go and wash vomit or excrement off the doorstep. That’s not pleasant for anyone.”
Local police teams have said that they are aware there have been issues in the walkway previously, although they have not received any recent reports.
Mr Ashley-Cowan said: “People need to be considerate of all people. That’s got to be how we survive and live together. There’s just a lack of consideration, sometimes.”
Ipswich Borough Council will make a decision on the application in due course.