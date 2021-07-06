Meet the apprentice hoping to stay at Ipswich Borough Council

Published: 7:00 PM July 6, 2021

As Ipswich Borough Council announces 14 new apprenticeship roles, town planning technician trainee Adam Lockwood gives his insights on what it's like to work there.

After 22-months Mr Lockwood believes "he cannot really fault" IBC as he has got to grips with working from home and in his first professional role.

He applied to work at IBC as its a "good employer" and planning was something that greatly interested him as its "all-round us".

"I was challenged to do public speaking on planning," he said. "It was not something I'd done before."

The 21-year-old hopes he will get some more years at IBC and has applied for another stay at the council.

He is also doing a distance course in planning at Chichester College while looking at doing an apprenticship-university course in September.

The total number of apprentice positions increased at IBC to 28 last week.

Councillor Martin Cook, Ipswich Borough Council’s resources portfolio holder, said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on young people, many of whom will no doubt be worried about the future, so we’re delighted to be able to increase our apprenticeship offering and provide more young people with an opportunity to get on the jobs ladder.

"An apprenticeship with IBC isn’t just a placement, it’s a real job, with a contract of employment, good income and apprenticeship training."

The council will be hosting two virtual drop-in sessions on Microsoft Teams about apprenticeships on Thursday, July 8 (6pm - 7pm) and Tuesday, July, 13 (6pm - 7pm). To register your interest, please email apprenticeships@ipswich.gov.uk.

Apply to work at the council before Friday, July 16 here www.ipswich.gov.uk/apprenticeship-vacancies.