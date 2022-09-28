£400k mobile number plate recognition system launched across Suffolk
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A £400,000 scheme to roll out a mobile number plate recognition system across Suffolk has been launched to encourage drivers to slow down.
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) are set to be rotated around sites that struggle with speeding or rat-running problems on roads with a 20 or 30mph speed limit.
10 devices have already been installed, including Norwich Road, in Claydon, with plans to set up cameras in about 200 locations in the future.
The devices display the speeds of drivers as they approach, encouraging them to slow down.
If drivers continue to ignore the speed limit, the ANPR camera will take a picture of them and record the date, time, speed, vehicle registration and a photo of the vehicle.
In certain cases, persistent offenders will be reported to Suffolk Constabulary and, while no one will be prosecuted as a direct result of the devices, they may be visited by a police officer who will speak to them about their driving.
Jon Shaw, the officer in charge of the scheme, said: “Parish councils request the site to be used based on the data of their speed indicator devices.
Most Read
- 1 Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man
- 2 Ipswich care home put into special measures after inspection
- 3 Primary School rated as 'Requires Improvement' for third consecutive time
- 4 Bar and restaurant to open in Town Hall
- 5 New transport themed play area coming to Ipswich park
- 6 Busy Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash
- 7 Three men arrested after cable stolen from sites across Suffolk
- 8 Landlady found victim after hearing loud bangs, murder trial hears
- 9 Owner's plea after 'distress' seeing dogs kill cat
- 10 Review: This historic pub is an extraordinary must-visit food destination
“If they feel like there's an issue somewhere, we will deploy speed indicator devices there.
“If the project is successful, then we probably would be looking at purchasing more of the devices.”
The project is part of the Suffolk Roadsafe Partnership between Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Constabulary.
The council has provided £400,000 from the 2020 Fund to support the two-year trial.
Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk, said: "As a member of Suffolk Roadsafe, I am very pleased to support this County Council initiative to improve road safety across the county.
"Speeding is one of the main issues the public raises with me, so anything we can do to remind drivers to keep to the speed limit is to be applauded."
A grant of £30,000 has also been awarded by the Road Safety Trust to evaluate the project and establish whether the camera scheme is effective in reducing speeding.
Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council Cabinet member for Ipswich, operational highways and flooding, said: “Speeding traffic is a danger to everyone and a blight on the community it passes through.
“This scheme tackles this problem by reminding drivers that they need to slow down - and if they don’t, they can expect to be contacted and told their driving is unacceptable.
“If it makes motorists reflect on how fast they drive and understand the need to slow down then it has done its job.”