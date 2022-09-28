£400k mobile number plate recognition system launched across Suffolk

Crime Commisioner Tim Parsmore with Jon Shaw, Road Safety Officer, next to the newly-installed ANPR camera on Norwich Road, Claydon that aims to prevent drivers from speeding - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A £400,000 scheme to roll out a mobile number plate recognition system across Suffolk has been launched to encourage drivers to slow down.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) are set to be rotated around sites that struggle with speeding or rat-running problems on roads with a 20 or 30mph speed limit.

10 devices have already been installed, including Norwich Road, in Claydon, with plans to set up cameras in about 200 locations in the future.

The devices display the speeds of drivers as they approach, encouraging them to slow down.

ANPR camera has been installed on Norwich Road, Claydon to prevent drivers from speeding - Credit: Charlotte Bond

If drivers continue to ignore the speed limit, the ANPR camera will take a picture of them and record the date, time, speed, vehicle registration and a photo of the vehicle.

In certain cases, persistent offenders will be reported to Suffolk Constabulary and, while no one will be prosecuted as a direct result of the devices, they may be visited by a police officer who will speak to them about their driving.

Jon Shaw, Suffolk County Council ANPR Officer, left, and Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk Tim Passmore with one of the ANPR Speed Indicator Devices. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Jon Shaw, the officer in charge of the scheme, said: “Parish councils request the site to be used based on the data of their speed indicator devices.

“If they feel like there's an issue somewhere, we will deploy speed indicator devices there.

Jon Shaw Road Safety Officer next to the ANPR camera that has been installed on Norwich Road, Claydon to prevent drivers from speeding - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“If the project is successful, then we probably would be looking at purchasing more of the devices.”

The project is part of the Suffolk Roadsafe Partnership between Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Constabulary.

The council has provided £400,000 from the 2020 Fund to support the two-year trial.

Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk, said: "As a member of Suffolk Roadsafe, I am very pleased to support this County Council initiative to improve road safety across the county.

Crime Commisioner Tim Parsmore next to the ANPR camera that has been installed on Norwich Road, Claydon to prevent drivers from speeding - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Speeding is one of the main issues the public raises with me, so anything we can do to remind drivers to keep to the speed limit is to be applauded."

A grant of £30,000 has also been awarded by the Road Safety Trust to evaluate the project and establish whether the camera scheme is effective in reducing speeding.

An ANPR Speed Indicator Device in action. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council Cabinet member for Ipswich, operational highways and flooding, said: “Speeding traffic is a danger to everyone and a blight on the community it passes through.

Councillor Paul West - Credit: Suffolk County Council

“This scheme tackles this problem by reminding drivers that they need to slow down - and if they don’t, they can expect to be contacted and told their driving is unacceptable.

“If it makes motorists reflect on how fast they drive and understand the need to slow down then it has done its job.”