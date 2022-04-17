Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie
- Credit: Paul Geater
Skateboarders have damaged the statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie just months after it was unveiled in Portman Road.
Now officials from the borough are looking at ways to prevent a repeat of the damage - and have pledged to restore it as soon as possible.
The damage is thought to have happened at lunchtime on Easter Sunday and to have been caused by two skateboarders who filmed themselves using the plinth of the statue for jumps. There is an actual skate park close by in Grafton Way.
The front of the plinth has been smeared with a grey marks and one of its edges has been badly chipped.
The statue was unveiled just before Christmas after a major community fundraising effort to honour the player who was generally thought to be the best to ever play for Ipswich town.
It was made by Ipswich-born Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, who also made the statues of Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.
Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, who led the statue appeal, said: "Everybody in the community who contributed and played a part in making this happen will feel really upset and angry about this. I certainly do.
Most Read
- 1 The Botanist serves ice cream in Ipswich as opening date moved forward
- 2 Man found seriously injured after suspected collision with car near Ipswich
- 3 5 award-winning fish and chip shops in Suffolk
- 4 Man, 85, dies after serious crash on A12
- 5 How will the Ipswich Garden Suburb take shape over the next few years?
- 6 Last orders at Ipswich's Unit 17 as club prepares for final night out
- 7 Driver with no licence caught speeding on A12 arrested after police pursuit
- 8 Ipswich Jiu-Jitsu champion, 21, aims for world championships
- 9 How Ipswich's St Peter's Street used to look in years gone by
- 10 Retro festival with classic cars and music coming to Ipswich this summer
"It shows a complete lack of respect, and is so frustrating after all the hard work that went into the project."
BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy, a friend of The Beat's and who also helped spearhead the statue appeal, said he was "furious" at the damage.
Ipswich Council leader David Ellesmere said work would soon start on repairing the damage - but the council would also look at ways of preventing a repeat of the incident.
He said: "It has only just happened, but we need to look at something like a low-level barrier to prevent this kind of thing ever happening again.
"That statue means so much to so many people, we have to make sure it is kept safe."
Plans for the statue started to be drawn up soon after The Beat's sudden death in 2018 and received huge community support.
However, Covid and the successive lockdowns delayed its construction and it was eventually unveiled just before Christmas at a special ceremony attended by many of The Beat's team-mates.