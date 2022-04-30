College Street lane closure still scheduled to end this weekend

Work has started on the restoration of 4 College Street. - Credit: Paul Geater

The College Street lane closure that has caused traffic disruption for nearly six months in Ipswich town centre is set to end today.

A council spokesman confirmed that the closure would not be extending into May, adding the left-hand lane near to the Novotel roundabout should be re-opened on April 30.

Work was originally meant to last 12 weeks from the beginning of November as part of the restoration of the 16th-century merchant's house that has been unoccupied since the 1980s.

Motorists could face a lane closure until February as work continues on 4 College Street.

But nearly six months on, two lanes are still required to merge into one on College Street, leading to disruption for commuters.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt voiced his displeasure in March, saying the "inconvenience caused to residents commuting through the town is unacceptable for such an unduly long period".

In response, Cllr Ellesmere explained that "unforeseen structural issues" were the reason for the delay.

Speaking in March this year, he added: "This is not unusual when works are undertaken on buildings of this age, but these were particularly serious and put the whole front of the building in danger of collapse. This was a serious health and safety matter, and could not be ignored."