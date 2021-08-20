What is a Cornish artist's picture doing in Ipswich Town Hall?
- Credit: Barry West
A Cornish art enthusiast has made a pilgrimage to the other side of the country to see a work by one of his home county's best-known artists that has been on the wall of Ipswich Town Hall for more than a century.
"Forging the Anchor" was painted by Stanhope Forbes in 1892. Although Irish by birth, he moved to Cornwall as a young man and was the guiding light of the Newlyn School of Artists who worked near Penzance.
The painting shows a group of Cornishmen forging an anchor - and local historians have tracked down those in the picture.
Barry West has studied the Newlyn Group and is helping to arrange an exhibition in Newlyn's Anchor Studio over the next few weeks. He has already tracked down the anchor in the painting which now has pride of place at the studio's entrance.
Until now he had never seen the original picture - but after he found out it was on the main staircase at Ipswich Town Hall he made the trip across the country to see it.
He was shown the painting by deputy mayor John Cook - and revealed it had arrived here about 21 years after it was painted.
He said: "It seems Ipswich bought the painting for £525 in 1913 using funds from the Felix Thornley Cobbold charity. That's interesting because shortly after it was painted it was sold for between a thousand and 1,200 guineas - so it had come down in price!"
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by train
- 2 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
- 3 Covid blamed as Ipswich hardware store closes
- 4 Controversial traffic calming chicane to be scrapped
- 5 New Ipswich depot could bring 180 jobs to town
- 6 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
- 7 Councillors urged to allow Ipswich Co-op demolition
- 8 Ipswich binman admits dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis
- 9 Work starts on Ipswich Waterfront pedestrianisation
- 10 Traffic builds up outside Ipswich at rush hour
Mr West has already tracked down the anchor in the painting which now has pride of place outside the entrance to the Anchor Studio in Newlyn where the local artists worked.
Forbes lived in Newlyn most of his life and died there at the age of 90 in 1947.
Mr West was also shown a letter at the Ipswich Museum that had been sent by a Methodist Minister who had seen the painting in 1981. At the time the minister was 73 - and he said that of the young men in the picture were his uncles and his grandfather was in the background.