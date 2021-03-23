News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich to get expert advice on redevelopment of town

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:00 AM March 23, 2021   
Ipswich Cornhill

The new consultant will advise the council on improving Ipswich. - Credit: Paul Geater

Ipswich is one of 70 towns and districts across the country to receive a government-funded consultant on how to attract more people to the area.

The High Street Task Force was set up by the Institute of Place Management, part of Manchester Metropolitan University.

Its job is to advise and support the government's Ministry of Housing and Local Government on how to revitalise town centres across the country.

A total of 70 towns across the country have been offered this support. The consultant will study the area and make suggestions of how it could be improved.

There is no new money with the appointment - but it is understood to be linked with the decision earlier this month to award Ipswich £25million from the government's Towns Deals Fund.

The announcement came at the weekend, and Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said borough officials were now trying to find out what the appointment would mean for the town.


