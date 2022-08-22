OPINION: Still plenty to do in Ipswich before summer ends

Opinion

While August tends to be a quiet month in terms of Council meetings, Ipswich has continued to buzz with energy and, as Mayor this year, it has given me real pleasure to support a wide-range of events in the town.

Ipswich is blessed with the number of parks we have and, for most of us in the town who like me have small gardens, provide vital outdoor space to get some fresh air.

John Cook, is mayor of Ipswich, - Credit: Ipswich Labour Party

Ipswich Borough Council - even in these economically difficult times - continues to bring art and entertainment to our town. In recent weeks we have had Global Rhythms and Jazz in Christchurch Park, followed the day after by Ipswich Music Day, and a week later by the Indian Summer Mela.

Ipswich Music Day at Christchurch Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It was a privilege to attend Music Day and the Mela as Mayor and meet the organisers and local people enjoying the events. Although these events are primarily for the people of Ipswich, they also draw people into our town from further afield, whose spending helps our local economy.

At Music Day, I had a conversation with a man from Wrexham who had come to Ipswich for the weekend, and was very complimentary about our town, and the events we put on.

Music Day also provides an opportunity for local Suffolk talent too. Some might even go on to emulate the success of Ed Sheeran, who performed at the event as a youngster!

Also in our parks were our Family Fun Days which were held, free of charge, during the first fortnight of the summer holidays across five of our parks.

My grandchildren - in common with the other children present - loved the dinosaurs, and the petting zoo which included a sheep, goat, rabbit, guinea pig, ducks and chickens as well as more exotic tortoises, snakes and lizards. There was also a climbing wall for the adventurous, and ball games.

Of course, Ipswich Borough Council offers a lot more for children during the long summer holidays than a day out in the Park. We are again offering all school age children in Ipswich a free summer i-card, giving them access to free swimming sessions and a chance to book other activities in our sports centres.

The Mayor of Ipswich John Cook. The unveiling of a wallhanging painting by more than 60 students at The Hold. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are also events going on at both Christchurch Mansion and Ipswich Museum. Suffolk Libraries are running a holiday reading scheme, and now offer so much more than libraries did when I was a youngster. I got to see this for myself when I was invited to Chantry Library to their fun day, and cut the cake to mark the tenth anniversary of when Suffolk Libraries Ltd was formed to save our libraries from the threat of closure by Suffolk County Council.

Another place worth visiting over the summer, especially if you haven't been before, is The Hold.

There are two exhibitions on at the moment: Windrush Stories which is a free exhibition telling the story of Ipswich residents who came here from the Caribbean to help rebuild the country after the Second World War; and Marvellous and Mischievous: Literature's Young Rebels, an exhibition from the British Library looking at the role of rebellious characters from children's literature. Make sure that you take a look at the linocut printed banner created by Ipswich students while you're there too.

The Big Hoot launches in Ipswich with the Hoot Hike around the town to visit all the owl statues. Pictured are nurses from St Elizabeth's Hospice who are taking part in the Hoot Hike. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Finally, if you haven't completed it yet, grab a map or download the app, and complete the Big Hoot Trail around our town. There has certainly been plenty going on in Ipswich this Summer!