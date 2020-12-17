Drive-thru Costa in Ipswich refused amid pedestrian safety and congestion fears

Published: 7:30 AM December 17, 2020

Plans for a drive-thru Costa on a key Ipswich route have been refused because of fears over pedestrian safety, congestion it would cause and noise impacts on nearby homes.

Petrogas Group UK Ltd lodged plans for the car wash at the Applegreen petrol station in Woodbridge Road East to be demolished and replaced with a drive-thru Costa coffee.

Plans were originally lodged in December last year before being withdrawn and a revised application being submitted in September to include an improved layout, vehicle access changes to satisfy Suffolk Highways and increased tree planting.

Land at the Applegreen garage in Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich, where plans were submitted for a drive-thru Costa - Credit: Archant

However, Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee on Wednesday morning unanimously agreed to refuse the application because it was considered vehicle idling and noise would disrupt nearby homes, pedestrian and cyclist safety would be compromised and cars queuing to get into the site would cause congestion at the junction with Colchester Road and the rear of the hospital.

Councillor Adam Rae said: "It's not acceptable to provide a drive-through facility with associated noise and idling cars right next to residents' property, it's just not on."

Councillor Sandra Gage said retail and hospitality businesses with affordable flats above would be a better use for the Tacket Street site. Picture: IBC - Credit: Archant

Councillor Sandra Gage added: "It's an incredibly busy pedestrian area - there is a real issue around the congestion this application would cause in terms of traffic movements in the area."

Ward councillor Eddie Phillips said the proposal could create three times as much traffic as the petrol station would normally generate at some parts of the day, and added: "It will cause congestion and difficulties in Woodbridge Road East and Colchester Road, it will cause noise and pollution nuisance on a far longer timescale every day than the old car wash ever has, with neighbouring residents being severely impacted."

Ipswich Borough councillor Eddie Phillips - Credit: David Garrad

The path is one that is regularly used by pupils at the nearby St Alban's Catholic High School, which combined with the two access points for the site was raised as an issue.

The developers however had proposed improvements to the access and and widening of the path there.

Ipswich borough councillor Adam Rae said the work to St Margaret's Church boundary wall needed to begin as quickly as possible. Picture: DAVID GARRAD - Credit: DAVID GARRAD

In their application, they said it "provides for the motoring public and pedestrians alike" and "will assist in creating new jobs and strengthening the local economy".

It is not yet clear if the developers plan to come back with a fresh application in future.



