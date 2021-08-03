News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Council secures £800k in funding to help Covid-impacted businesses

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:42 AM August 3, 2021   
There are fears more people in Ipswich could be evicted from their homes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Borough Council has secured more than £800k to help local businesses affected by Covid-19 - Credit: Archant

More than £800,000 in government funding has been secured by Ipswich Borough Council to help local businesses affected by coronavirus.

The council has secured a further £835,000 from the government as part of the government's Additional Restrictions Grants, that give money to businesses hit by the virus.

Among those eligible for funding include businesses which have had to close due to self-isolation requirements.

So far, the council has allocated nearly £4million in grants to more than 1,000 businesses.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure further funding to support local businesses, many of which have found the last 16 months or so hugely challenging.

"During the pandemic, we have been able to offer financial support to many businesses including those in the hospitality, leisure, retail and event sectors.

"With this additional funding I will be proposing that we give more financial support to our independent retailers, taxi and private hire vehicle drivers and many businesses that have had to close due to positive Covid-19 tests or self-isolation requirements.”

