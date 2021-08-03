Council secures £800k in funding to help Covid-impacted businesses
- Credit: Archant
More than £800,000 in government funding has been secured by Ipswich Borough Council to help local businesses affected by coronavirus.
The council has secured a further £835,000 from the government as part of the government's Additional Restrictions Grants, that give money to businesses hit by the virus.
Among those eligible for funding include businesses which have had to close due to self-isolation requirements.
So far, the council has allocated nearly £4million in grants to more than 1,000 businesses.
David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure further funding to support local businesses, many of which have found the last 16 months or so hugely challenging.
You may also want to watch:
"During the pandemic, we have been able to offer financial support to many businesses including those in the hospitality, leisure, retail and event sectors.
"With this additional funding I will be proposing that we give more financial support to our independent retailers, taxi and private hire vehicle drivers and many businesses that have had to close due to positive Covid-19 tests or self-isolation requirements.”
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked
- 2 New restaurant set to open at former Little Waitrose store this year
- 3 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site
- 4 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
- 5 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
- 6 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
- 7 Celebrations as Starbucks opens its new Ipswich drive-thru
- 8 Delays after car crashes into level crossing
- 9 Woman injured after being struck by van near Morrisons in Ipswich
- 10 Man released on bail after central Ipswich stabbing