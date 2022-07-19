Planned first-class council depot recommended for approval

A new Ipswich Borough Council Depot is being recommended for planning approval.

The new proposed green Depot for Ipswich Borough Council from Handford Developments could be given the green light at the next planning committee meeting.

The depot will be situated at New Way, adjacent to Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate, and will deliver many council services such as waste collection and housing repairs, all from a single site.

Handford Developments, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, has led the design of the scheme.

The proposed depot - Credit: Ashton Smith Associates

The company hopes to appoint a building contractor to complete the development soon, if the planning application is agreed.

The site has already been cleared.

Colin Kreidewolf, the chair of Handford Developments said: "I am pleased that council officers are recommending approval of our planning application.

"We are pleased to lead in this field and we encourage all developers to target a carbon neutral approach to new facilities and so put sustainability into the heart of design."

The first-class depot will be discussed at the upcoming committee meeting on July 27.