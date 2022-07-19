News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Planned first-class council depot recommended for approval

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:42 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 5:03 PM July 19, 2022
Photo of proposed new depot

Photo of proposed new depot - Credit: Ashton Smith Associates

A new Ipswich Borough Council Depot is being recommended for planning approval.

The new proposed green Depot for Ipswich Borough Council from Handford Developments could be given the green light at the next planning committee meeting.

The depot will be situated at New Way, adjacent to Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate, and will deliver many council services such as waste collection and housing repairs, all from a single site.

Handford Developments, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, has led the design of the scheme. 

The proposed depot

The proposed depot - Credit: Ashton Smith Associates

The company hopes to appoint a building contractor to complete the development soon, if the planning application is agreed.

The site has already been cleared.

Colin Kreidewolf, the chair of Handford Developments said: "I am pleased that council officers are recommending approval of our planning application.

Most Read

  1. 1 Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich
  2. 2 Swimmer missing at sea as major incident declared in coastal town
  3. 3 Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich
  1. 4 Popular pizza outlet to open second restaurant in Ipswich
  2. 5 Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk
  3. 6 Drone pictures show how close field blaze came to Ipswich homes
  4. 7 Where did your local Ipswich GP rank in the latest patient survey?
  5. 8 Drugs warning after Ipswich woman seriously ill and man dies at festival
  6. 9 CCTV image released after racially aggravated assault

"We are pleased to lead in this field and we encourage all developers to target a carbon neutral approach to new facilities and so put sustainability into the heart of design."

The first-class depot will be discussed at the upcoming committee meeting on July 27.

Planning and Development
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are tackling a 10 acre field fire near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The home in Witnesham is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

Gallery

See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has been left with a fractured jaw and cheek after an assault in Hadleigh

Suffolk Live News

Man in 60s left with fractured jaw after racially aggravated assault

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront

Suffolk Live News

Exact time heatwave will peak in Ipswich today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon