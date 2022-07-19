Planned first-class council depot recommended for approval
- Credit: Ashton Smith Associates
A new Ipswich Borough Council Depot is being recommended for planning approval.
The new proposed green Depot for Ipswich Borough Council from Handford Developments could be given the green light at the next planning committee meeting.
The depot will be situated at New Way, adjacent to Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate, and will deliver many council services such as waste collection and housing repairs, all from a single site.
Handford Developments, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, has led the design of the scheme.
The company hopes to appoint a building contractor to complete the development soon, if the planning application is agreed.
The site has already been cleared.
Colin Kreidewolf, the chair of Handford Developments said: "I am pleased that council officers are recommending approval of our planning application.
Most Read
- 1 Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich
- 2 Swimmer missing at sea as major incident declared in coastal town
- 3 Police presence after reports of woman being assaulted in Ipswich
- 4 Popular pizza outlet to open second restaurant in Ipswich
- 5 Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk
- 6 Drone pictures show how close field blaze came to Ipswich homes
- 7 Where did your local Ipswich GP rank in the latest patient survey?
- 8 Drugs warning after Ipswich woman seriously ill and man dies at festival
- 9 CCTV image released after racially aggravated assault
"We are pleased to lead in this field and we encourage all developers to target a carbon neutral approach to new facilities and so put sustainability into the heart of design."
The first-class depot will be discussed at the upcoming committee meeting on July 27.