Who won your council ward in Ipswich?
- Credit: Paul Geater
Labour has retained its grip on Ipswich Borough Council winning two seats from the Conservatives to consolidate the strong position it made in the 2018 election.
The Tories had a miserable night - winning only two of the 17 seats up for election and losing two sitting councillors, one of them the long-serving Nadia Cenci in Stoke Park.
The turnout across the borough was low - only 33% - and one other statistic of note was that 57% of those who voted did so by post rather than visiting a polling station.
Ipswich Council results:
Alexandra:
John Cook (L)*, 1,228
Laura Allenby (C), 557
Sophie Williams (LD), 139
Tom Wilmot (G), 357
Majority: 671
Labour hold
Bixley:
Edward Phillips (C)*, 1,184
Paul Anderson (L), 743
Stephanie Cullen (G), 207
Trevor Powell (LD), 167
Majority: 441
Conservative hold.
Bridge:
Stephen Connelly (L), 880
Mike Scanes (C), 595
Adria Pittock (G), 188
Henry Williams (LD), 98
Majority: 285
Labour Hold
Castle Hill:
Sam Murray (C)*, 978
Kimberley Clements (L), 668
Martin Pakes (LD), 423
Majority: 310
Conservative Hold
Gainsborough:
Lynne Mortimer (L), 1,061
Albert Demaj (C), 798
Conrad Packwood (LD), 53
Brieanna Patmore (G), 135
Majority: 263
Labour hold
Gipping:
Elizabeth Hughes (L)*, 971
Sian Gubb (C), 474
Lee Morris (G), 145
Lisa Weichert (LD), 87
Majority: 497
Labour hold
Holywells:
George Lankester (L), 1,095
John Downie (C)*, 842
Jenny Rivett (G), 260
Robin Whitmore (LD), 72
Majority: 253
Labour gain
Priory Heath:
Daniel Maguire (L)*, 1,033
Andy Shannon (C), 635
Nicholas Jacob (LD), 105
Andy Patmore (G), 155
Majority: 398
Labour hold
Rushmere:
Stefan Long (L), 1,308
Paul Cawthorn (C), 814
Lucy Drake (LD), 156
Rachel Morris (G), 162
Majority: 494
Labour hold
Sprites:
Colin Smart (L), 847
Roland Mortimer (C), 757
Barry Broom (G), 126
Majority: 90
Labour hold
St John’s (two seats):
Sophie Connelly (L), 1,290
Elango Elavalakan (L)*, 1,228
Sachin Karale (C), 790
Tim Buttle (C), 865
Jude Rook (G), 243
Giles Turner (LD), 280
Jason Williams (G) 159
Labour hold two seats
St Margaret’s:
Inga Lockington (LD)*, 1,765
Stephen Ion (C), 563
Ruman Muhith (L), 451
Kirsty Wilmot (G), 215
Majority: 1,202
LD hold
Stoke Park:
Tony Blacker (L), 855
Nadia Cenci (C)*, 817
Martin Hynes (G), 69
Adam Merritt (LD), 62
Sandra Sparrow (ADF), 31
Majority: 38
Labour gain
Westgate:
Colin Kreidewolf (L)*, 939
Debbie Richards (C), 444
Martin Hore (LD), 156
John Mann (G), 188
Majority: 495
Labour hold
Whitehouse:
Colin Wright (L)*, 970
David Goldsmith (C), 511
Andrea McDonald (G), 175
Majority:459
Labour hold
Whitton:
Christine Shaw (L)*, 1,078
Michelle Bevan-Margetts (C), 774
Julie Fletcher (LD), 70
Edmund Harrison (G), 91
Majority: 304
Labour hold
Key: C – Conservative, L – Labour, LD – Liberal Democrats, G – Green Party, ADF – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom.
The asterisk denotes a sitting councillor.