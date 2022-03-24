News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Ipswich gears up for election season as rest of Suffolk sits out poll

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:00 PM March 24, 2022
Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021

Ipswich is the only major Suffolk council having elections in 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As we near the end of March, local election season has arrived again - although in Suffolk the only major poll is happening in Ipswich, where a third of the council seats are up for grabs.

The county council was re-elected last year, the rural districts are due to hold elections next year and the next Police and Crime Commissioner election is in 2024.

In Ipswich there are 17 seats up for grabs - one in each of the 16 wards and a by-election in St John's caused by the resignation of Labour councillor Shelly Darwin.

It is possible for the Conservatives to overturn Labour's 12-seat majority on the borough, but it would be a major surprise and require more safe Labour seats to fall.

A repeat of last year's good results for the Tories in the town would leave Labour with a majority of only six - and leave next year's council elections on a knife-edge.

The notice of poll for the elections will be published on Monday, March 28, and nominations of candidates have to be sent to the acting returning office, borough chief executive Russell Williams, by 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.

The election itself will take place on Thursday, May 5, although many people are likely to vote before then because they are still registered to vote by post after last year's post-pandemic poll.

Most Read

  1. 1 Multiple police units at scene of ongoing incident in Ipswich
  2. 2 Helicopter search for man in balaclava following serious assault
  3. 3 New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf to open in April
  1. 4 Police cordon remains in place after serious assault in Ipswich
  2. 5 Boy, 16, seriously hurt by knifeman in ski mask in Ipswich
  3. 6 CCTV appeal after 'incident' in Ipswich town centre
  4. 7 Driving instructor hits out at £170 fine after Winerack wait
  5. 8 Woman, 70, denies running Ipswich brothel
  6. 9 Ipswich homes left without water after burst main
  7. 10 Man avoids jail after attacking neighbour

Although Ipswich is the only place with an election in Suffolk, nationally politicians will be looking hard at what is happening - there are local elections across Wales and Scotland. And there are council elections in all London boroughs.

People will also be voting in most major cities across the country - which will be seen as an indication of what urban voters think of the government's performance.

Last year the success of the vaccine roll-out was credited with giving the Conservatives a boost nationally in local elections across the country.

This year's campaign is likely to be seen as a referendum on the government's handling of Partygate, cost of living concerns, and the Ukraine invasion as well as on local issues.

And there is speculation that the voters' reaction nationally could strengthen or weaken Boris Johnson's hold on the premiership after a turbulent six months.


Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a blaze in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News | Video

Shed and fence 'well alight' in evening blaze

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Joe Langfield (left) with his friend Ali Clements, who will be completing the running and cycling challenge

Ali's challenge in memory of his friend Joe Langfield

Dominic Bareham

person
Kieran Dyer watches the warm up at the DW Stadium in Wigan today

Football

Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lowther with his dog Marmite in the aftermath of a fire in his garden which happened last night

Suffolk Live News | Video

Owner watches on as dog's kennel and shed destroyed in fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon