News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Hopes pre-built extension plans will attract bigger acts to the Regent

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:30 AM May 15, 2022
Regent theatre

The new extension would be built at the back of the existing Regent Theatre in Ipswich. - Credit: Google maps

Council chiefs want to install a pre-built extension at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in a bid to attract more shows.

Bosses at the council-owned theatre want to install new dressing rooms and facilities for performers behind the main building, next to the manager's office.

They plan to bring in a ready-made unit containing three dressing rooms with toilets and showers, an open area and a small kitchen for performers.

The new unit would improve facilities for performers – and would make it easier to bring shows to the town.

However, because the 1929-built theatre is Grade II listed special permission is needed. The whole building is included in the listing, including the "Manager's Cottage" – now offices – which faces onto Woodbridge Road.

The application has been made on behalf of the council by KLH Architects. Bosses there say they have talked to the borough's conservation officer and are confident the proposed modular buildings would not damage the historic setting of the theatre.

In the past there has been a long-term ambition to redevelop the stage and provide much better facilities for performers and allow more extravagant productions – it was originally built as a cinema with a limited stage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Court orders Ipswich drug dealer to repay £63,000
  2. 2 Jailed in Suffolk: the criminals put behind bars this week
  3. 3 Teenage girl followed twice by man in Ipswich
  1. 4 Fire crews and a boat called to rescue deer from water near Stoke Quay
  2. 5 Travellers pitch up in Chantry Park
  3. 6 What roads will be closed for the Ipswich Twilight Race today?
  4. 7 Plans for 115 homes in Suffolk village set for final approval after delay
  5. 8 Driver fined £100 after accidentally entering wrong date on car park app
  6. 9 'Funpark' coming to Ipswich over jubilee weekend
  7. 10 A12 to be closed over most nights for next few months due to roadworks

This would cost millions of pounds, and over the last decade more touring productions able to use the theatre's limited facilities – but they do need better backstage facilities.

The grey modular buildings would be installed on the hard standing inside the fence at the theatre – and would have new signs indicating the entrance.

Regent entrance

The grey modular extension would include signage and would hide an ugly rear wall to the existing offices. - Credit: KLH Architects/IBC

They would not be as tall as the existing offices – and would hide an unattractive rear wall that is currently something of an eyesore.

Because it represents an alteration to a listed building the application is likely to have to go to a meeting of the borough's planning and development committee later this year.

Regent Theatre
Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Christopher Pindi was sentenced to 40 months behind bars 

Ipswich Crown Court

Promising young footballer ran Ipswich 'Maxwell' drugs line

Jane Hunt

person
The events team at the Hintlesham and Chattisham Beer Festival

Music

First-ever beer festival being held in village near Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were sent to tackle a mobile home fire in Martlesham last night

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackle overnight blaze in mobile home near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Funeral of Baby S in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

New information released after baby girl found dead at recycling centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon