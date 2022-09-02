News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Town sign last-minute deal with Ipswich Borough Council

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 10:37 AM September 2, 2022
Ipswich Town has joined forces with Ipswich Borough Council to promote recycling at Ipswich games

Ipswich Town has joined forces with Ipswich Borough Council to promote recycling at Ipswich games - Credit: Ipswich Town Football Club

The football transfer window might have slammed shut, but Ipswich Town have managed to sign one last deal.

The Blues have signed a deal with Ipswich Borough Council's waste and recycling team to promote the importance of recycling with Town fans at Portman Road.

The campaign, 'think smart, think blue, recycle', will encourage Town fans to recycle throughout the current season, with recycling mascot DiGBY, and Town mascots Bluey and Crazee, joining for a thumbs up for recycling message outside the ground.

Cllr Phil Smart, council portfolio holder for the environment, said: "We have a wonderful town with wonderful people. 

"Ipswich Town supporters are a large part of that so joining with the club to encourage recycling messages is a great way to encourage our community to get on board."

Dan Palfrey, PR manager at Ipswich Town said: "We're really pleased to reignite our recycling partnership with the Council.

"The club is working to become more sustainable in all of our operations on matchday and non-matchday."

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

