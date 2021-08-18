Published: 4:09 PM August 18, 2021

Councillors in Ipswich are expected to finally give the go-ahead for a new Lidl store at Futura Park next week after a decision was deferred last month for clarification on two points.

The discount supermarket chain wants to move its Ravenswood store across Nacton Road to a larger site on the edge of the retail park which already has a John Lewis and Waitrose store.

The application was on the agenda for last month's meeting of the borough's planning and development committee with a recommendation for approval - but councillors wanted clarification about future of the existing Lidl store on the Ravenswood shopping centre and concerns from Suffolk Highways about the access to the store's car park.

Those issues have now been cleared up and the application has been re-submitted to this month's meeting of the committee which is due to take place next Wednesday. Officers are again recommending that councillors give the go-ahead for the plan with conditions about how it is built.