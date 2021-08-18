News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Lidl expected to finally get the go-ahead for new Ipswich store

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:09 PM August 18, 2021   
The Lidl at Ravenswood

The Lidl at Ravenswood will be replaced by a larger store at Futura Park. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Councillors in Ipswich are expected to finally give the go-ahead for a new Lidl store at Futura Park next week after a decision was deferred last month for clarification on two points.

The discount supermarket chain wants to move its Ravenswood store across Nacton Road to a larger site on the edge of the retail park which already has a John Lewis and Waitrose store.

The application was on the agenda for last month's meeting of the borough's planning and development committee with a recommendation for approval - but councillors wanted clarification about future of the existing Lidl store on the Ravenswood shopping centre and concerns from Suffolk Highways about the access to the store's car park.

Those issues have now been cleared up and the application has been re-submitted to this month's meeting of the committee which is due to take place next Wednesday. Officers are again recommending that councillors give the go-ahead for the plan with conditions about how it is built.

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent on Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Brookes appeared before Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Environment News

Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon