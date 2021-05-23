Lockdown mayor given second term to lead resort
- Credit: Archant
Town councillor Mark Jepson has been re-elected to serve a second term as the Mayor of Felixstowe after representing the resort throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Jepson said: “I was very proud to receive the support of my fellow councillors. This past year has proved so challenging for everyone, but it has also shown how adaptable we can be when needed.
"Our local businesses and organisations are now adapting to a post-lockdown world and, together, we can aid their recovery this year."
Despite the lockdowns and restrictions, Mr Jepson managed 154 Mayoral ‘engagements’ in 2020-21, although a large proportion of these were done virtually. He said the use of technology had enabled him to reach a broader section of the community than he might have done during a ‘normal’ year.
He added: "This provided a valuable insight to the challenges I referred to earlier and it was truly humbling to see the commitment shown by so many individuals and organisations – I look forward to continuing to develop these relationships.”
His chosen charities for the year ahead will be the Felixstowe branch of Citizens’ Advice and the Felixstowe Carnival Association.
Councillor Sharon Harkin was re-appointed as the deputy mayor the next year.
