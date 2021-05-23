News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Lockdown mayor given second term to lead resort

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 3:41 PM May 23, 2021   
Felixstowe Mayor Mark Jepson has been left frustrated and saddended by the damage Picture: FELIXSTOW

Felixstowe Mayor Mark Jepson has been left frustrated and saddended by the damage Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL - Credit: Archant

Town councillor Mark Jepson has been re-elected to serve a second term as the Mayor of Felixstowe after representing the resort throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Jepson said: “I was very proud to receive the support of my fellow councillors. This past year has proved so challenging for everyone, but it has also shown how adaptable we can be when needed.

"Our local businesses and organisations are now adapting to a post-lockdown world and, together, we can aid their recovery this year."

Despite the lockdowns and restrictions, Mr Jepson managed 154 Mayoral ‘engagements’ in 2020-21, although a large proportion of these were done virtually. He said the use of technology had enabled him to reach a broader section of the community than he might have done during a ‘normal’ year.

He added: "This provided a valuable insight to the challenges I referred to earlier and it was truly humbling to see the commitment shown by so many individuals and organisations – I look forward to continuing to develop these relationships.”

You may also want to watch:

His chosen charities for the year ahead will be the Felixstowe branch of Citizens’ Advice and the Felixstowe Carnival Association.

Councillor Sharon Harkin was re-appointed as the deputy mayor the next year.


Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer found with £40k cash in Ipswich jailed
  2. 2 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  3. 3 Go-ahead due for homes and sports project despite objections
  1. 4 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
  2. 5 Queues 'out the door' for new Body Shop refills
  3. 6 Did you enjoy evenings at The Cricketers in 2002?
  4. 7 Six new businesses open in Ipswich town centre road
  5. 8 Woman who forged dead partner's will among the criminals jailed this week
  6. 9 Former Ipswich Age UK shop could have new tenant
  7. 10 Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave Shooting: Teenager shot friend in face with shotgun at close range

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Kesgrave shooting: Video footage of attack shown to jury

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Coronavirus

Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The upstairs dining room at The Moloko, a brand new tapas bar and restaurant in Ipswich

Food and Drink | Video

First look: Inside The Moloko - Ipswich's newest bar and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus