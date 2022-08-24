First ability swing installed in Ipswich play area

A new ability swing has been installed at an Ipswich play area to give wheelchair users the chance to use the park. - Credit: Kompan

A new ability swing has been installed in an Ipswich play area to give wheelchair users the chance to play in the park.

The Roman Play Villa in Castle Hill park has seen Ipswich's first ability swing installed as part of Ipswich Borough Council's commitment to inclusivity.

The new design enables wheelchair users to swing without needing to lift themselves or be lifted into a seat.

It also allows them to swing alongside a flat-seated swing, enabling side-by-side inclusive play.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for the environment, said: "This is the first swing of this type to be installed in Ipswich in the first Play Area to be improved.

"The Council's Play Area Strategy will deliver a timetable of improvements over the next five years and with an emphasis on inclusive play for all ages and abilities."

Castle Hill is the first of the play areas to be upgraded to meet inclusive needs and the new park will open in autumn 2022.