News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

Opinion

It is a scandal how leaseholders have been treated since Grenfell tragedy

person

David Ellesmere, Leader Of Ipswich Borough Council

Published: 2:48 PM May 30, 2021   
Alex Dickin and Claire Hamblion of Ipswich Cladiators group, set up to fight cladding scandal

Alex Dickin and Claire Hamblion of Ipswich Cladiators group, set up to fight the cladding scandal - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It is nearly four years since the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died and many others lost everything.

The Grenfell inquiry has revealed a shocking tale of greed and incompetence that led to this tragedy. It’s now clear that cladding manufacturers falsified test results to claim their products were safe on high rise buildings when they were anything but. If there is any justice, then I believe criminal prosecutions should follow.

Penny pinching by Kensington and Chelsea Council caused the lethal cladding to be installed so they could save £300,000. The cost to that council of Grenfell so far is over £400 million.

The fallout from the Grenfell tragedy has spread across the country and is affecting people here in Ipswich and Suffolk.

Most affected flats in Britain have still not had their dangerous cladding replaced.

Leasehold owners of flats are facing horrendous costs. Although the Government has made some money available for the worst properties it only covers around a third of the estimated cost of putting every affected building right. The rest can be passed on to leaseholders and some have already had bills for over £75,000.

On top of this, until their buildings are made safe, leaseholders are facing massively increased insurance premiums and the costs of so-called “waking watches”. How effective these are was seen in the recent fire at New Providence Wharf where residents were alerted to the fire by a WhatsApp group rather than the waking watch they are paying £47,000 a month for.

Most Read

  1. 1 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
  2. 2 Motorcyclist critically injured after bike collides with wall in Ipswich
  3. 3 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
  1. 4 Work under way on 70 new homes in village
  2. 5 Ipswich man broke Covid rules because he was bored and depressed
  3. 6 Celebrating 5 generations - from Edith, aged 103, to new baby Rayn
  4. 7 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  5. 8 The five most viewed homes on the market in Suffolk this month
  6. 9 Commercial vehicles fined £100k on Suffolk's roads in just four months
  7. 10 'Don't take your e-scooter on the bus' - call to Ipswich passengers

Many flat owners are first time buyers. This should have been their first step on the road to economic security. Instead, they are stuck in a property which is effectively worthless facing bills of thousands of pounds that they can’t afford.

The Government knows all this but has repeatedly instructed Conservative MPs to vote against measures to help leaseholders.

The events leading to the Grenfell fire were a scandal. The way leaseholders have been treated by the Government since Grenfell is just as big a scandal and is still going on.

That is why campaigning groups like Ipswich Cladiators are so necessary. They deserve our support until the Government is forced to back down and gives leaseholders the support they need.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sex offender Martin Woods was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Child rapist who took photographs of abuse is jailed for 15 years

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Maria Dadu was jailed for stealing wedding and engagement rings from care home residents

Care home worker jailed for stealing wedding rings from elderly victims

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The collision is close to the Dock Spur roundabout

Suffolk Live

Crash involving two cars and two lorries blocks A14

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Lirim Hoxha

Drug dealer bound by 'blood revenge' caught with £100k of cocaine and cash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus