Ipswich residents unimpressed after street party rejected by county council

Charlotte Moore

Published: 11:30 AM March 2, 2022
An application for a street party in St Leonards Road, Ipswich, has been declined for the Queen's Jubilee. Neighbours Jo and Mervyn - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Street party permits for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are Suffolk County Council's responsibility this year - but a restriction on 'through roads' has left residents of one Ipswich road unimpressed. 

Joanne Brown, who lives on St Leonards Road, was told that her application for a party over the bank holiday weekend hadn't been approved because the road was adjoined by both King Edward Road and Fitzmaurice Road.

An engagement officer wrote and said: "As explained online, Suffolk County Council can only waive fees and provide traffic management equipment for events scheduled to take place on 'no through roads', with one entrance available to vehicular traffic."

But street parties have been held on St Leonards Road before, leaving party planners disgruntled by the change in regulations.

The neighbours have said they're unimpressed with the reasoning, having been able to have parties in the street before Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Mrs Brown said: "I've spoken to a fire officer who said he thought a cul-de-sac would be more dangerous - there's only one way in and one way out, so how could they get through if needed? 

"With through roads, especially ours which only really gets used by the people that live down the street, at least there are other routes for emergency vehicles. 

"So no, I'm not impressed, not with the reason that's been given. 

"If it had been previous complaints made about the parties we've had before, I'd accept it, but it's not; it's something that was never a problem when Ipswich Borough Council dealt with the permits."

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said a meeting would be taking place on Thursday to discuss the matter of street party permits, with further information expected after that.

Royal wedding street party in 2011 with MP Ben Gummer and St Leonards Road residents

Ben Gummer popped in to the last street party in St Leonards Road in 2011 - Credit: Jo Brown

Previous parties held by the St Leonards Road residents have been successful, with Mrs Brown praising the community spirit of her neighbours. 

Reminiscing, she said: "It's just a great way to get to know others on the street, and isn't that what we should be doing as a community? 

"We've had two events before and they've been a real success: we've had tug of war, egg and spoon races, everyone brought food. 

"Especially after the last two years, we need something to look forward to. We were all shoved indoors for so long, but when we could we did the clapping and kept the community spirit up. 

"Everybody on our street wants to have a bit of fun and enjoyment and celebrate the monarch for all she's done for us over the years." 

