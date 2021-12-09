Cash boost set for three major Ipswich projects

Three projects look set to get an early boost from a £25million fund earmarked for Ipswich.

Ipswich is one of 101 towns and cities across the country to be confirmed for Towns Fund cash to support economic growth with 11 projects set to benefit.

Ipswich Borough Council’s executive will next Wednesday discuss making the first allocations from the funding - £940,000 for Suffolk New College’s new Net Zero Technology Campus and Sustainable Construction Centre, £230,000 for the old Post Office revamp on the Cornhill and £80,000 for the Ipswich Oasis (Town Centre Greening) scheme for tree and flower planting.

The money is part of the ‘grant offer’ stage, with 5% of the total fund – £1.25m – released to fund early projects.

Suffolk New College said if approval is granted, the money will be used for a new Net Zero Technology Campus, and follow on from recent developments of the Tech Campus, which opened this year, and the Health ad Science Campus which recently secured planning permission and is due to begin construction in 2022.

Mary Gleave, Suffolk New College vice-principal - Credit: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Mary Gleave, vice-principal of the college, said: “This would be another major boost for the college, town, and the region if this project is given the green light.

“The new Net Zero Technology Campus would be a space dedicated to modern and future technologies, as we look to support current and potential industry workers to gain new sustainable construction skills, enabling an environmental approach to building in the UK and further afield.”

The Post Office restoration project saw interior works begin in October for a fit-out that will see The Botanist open a restaurant in the historic building, expected to be ready by February.

Meanwhile, the Ipswich Oasis Project will see trees and flowers planted across the town centre and Waterfront.

All 11 projects are set to be delivered by Ipswich Borough Council or a partner organisation or contractor, except for two – one by Suffolk New College (the Net Zero Tech Campus and Sustainable Construction Centre) and the second for the University of Suffolk to deliver the £2.58m Integrated Care Academy.

The second tranche of cash is due to be released in March 2022, subject to approval of business cases.



