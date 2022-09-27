New transport themed play area coming to Ipswich park

Work has started on a new children's play park inspired by nearby transport links.

The new play area will open at Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich, and is expected to open at the end of October.

It takes inspiration from nearby transport links such as the River Orwell, the train station and the local road network.

At the park, there will be a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, zip wire, railway station with train, road and car and a river with a boat climber.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and climate change said: "We are pleased to be providing this new play area for young people and families in the Gippeswyk Park area of Ipswich."

The area can be found at the Lupin Road park entrance, and the existing play area will remain open for use until the new one is ready for use, after which, it will be removed.

It is the second new play park for the town with work beginning on the Castle Hill Roman Play Villa at the end of July.