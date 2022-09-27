News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Local Council

New transport themed play area coming to Ipswich park

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 10:56 AM September 27, 2022
The new play area at Gippeswyk Park

The new play area at Gippeswyk Park - Credit: SutcliffePlay

Work has started on a new children's play park inspired by nearby transport links.

The new play area will open at Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich, and is expected to open at the end of October. 

It takes inspiration from nearby transport links such as the River Orwell, the train station and the local road network.

At the park, there will be a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, zip wire, railway station with train, road and car and a river with a boat climber.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and climate change said: "We are pleased to be providing this new play area for young people and families in the Gippeswyk Park area of Ipswich."

The area can be found at the Lupin Road park entrance, and the existing play area will remain open for use until the new one is ready for use, after which, it will be removed.

It is the second new play park for the town with work beginning on the Castle Hill Roman Play Villa at the end of July. 

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

New Road in Naughton where the crash happened

Suffolk Live News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been called to a large fire in a derelict building near Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews tackling 'well alight' blaze in derelict building

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Ipswich has been found 

Ipswich Live News | Updated

Missing 16-year-old boy from Ipswich found

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The people of Ipswich hit the parks early to enjoy some sunshine

Ipswich Borough Council

Popular Ipswich beauty spot named best 'local favourite' at national awards

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon