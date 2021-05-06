News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans for more commercial units at old Copdock cattery

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:30 AM May 6, 2021   
The land previously used by Woodside Luxury Boarding Cattery has been put up for sale Picture: GOOG

The Woodside Luxury Boarding Cattery in Old London Road, Copdock could be turned into commercial units by Airestead Property Developments - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Four new commercial units could be built in Copdock if planning permission is given the go-ahead. 

Needham Market building company Airestead Property Developments is looking to build on the old Woodside Luxury Boarding Cattery in Old London Road, which planners wanted to turn into homes last year after it closed.  

But the application was rejected by Babergh District Council and subsequently by the secretary of state in an appeal. 

Now the agent, Ipswich-based Wilkinson Planning, acting for Airestead, says it "recognises" that housing will not be built so it hopes to build commercial units instead, including 10 self-storage containers.

Wilkinson Planning said in its statement: "The site is a heavily underutilised commercial plot which requires a fresh injection of commercial uplift.

"The site carries good employment potential which is yet to be fully unlocked. A viable scheme is now proposed, which would generate good commercial benefits locally attracting custom from the wider area."

If you want to comment on the planning application please go to planning.baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk and search for DC/21/02502.

You may also want to watch:

