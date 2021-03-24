When should I put my bins out in Ipswich during Easter?

Published: 5:59 PM March 24, 2021

Find out Ipswich Borough Council's collection dates during the Easter Break

Ipswich Borough Council’s bin crews will be working normally over Easter despite the bank holidays.

This means residents who put their bins out on Fridays should put them out as normal on Good Friday, April 2.

Collections in Ipswich do not take place on Mondays so there will be no Easter delay from the bank holiday on April 5.

But the borough council has asked residents to put their bins out the night before collection days as crews may be earlier than usual.

To find your collection day, go here.