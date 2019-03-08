Man remains in hospital after Ipswich town centre stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Community members have expressed their concerns as a man remains in hospital following a stabbing in Ipswich town centre.

Ipswich Borough Councillor John Cook said he is concerned by the stabbing Picture: SIMON PARKER Ipswich Borough Councillor John Cook said he is concerned by the stabbing Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police were called to reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed by another man at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street at around 4.45pm on Sunday, August 4.

The victim was rushed to hospital - where he remains - with injuries to his legs, which are understood to not be life-threatening or life-changing.

In the wake of the incident, Suffolk police have said they will be conducting house-to-house visits in the area and examining CCTV.

Quay Place, a partnership between Suffolk Mind and The Churches Conservation Trust, said it has precautions in place to protect its staff and visitors - but the attack was disturbing nonetheless.

A spokeswoman for Quay Place, which is also in Foundation Street, said: "As a mental health charity [we think] anything like that happening anywhere is a cause for concern, because we want people to feel safe in their community.

"But as a centre we have precautions in place - we have a set up to keep our visitors and staff safe."

John Cook, Ipswich Borough Councillor for the Alexandra ward, also expressed his concerns.

He said: "I have spoken to the police this morning about the incident. Another knife-related attack in Ipswich is obviously a concern.

"Police have reassured me that there is no wider threat to local residents going about their lawful business.

"Obviously I am extremely concerned about the situation."

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said on Sunday: "Police were called shortly after 4.45pm, Sunday, following reports that a man in his 30s had been stabbed by another male on the junction with Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

"An ambulance was called and the man was taken to hospital having sustained injuries to his legs, which were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Officers believe this was a targeted attack and as such there is no wider threat to the community."

If you witnessed the assault or have any information that could assist police in their investigation call Suffolk police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.