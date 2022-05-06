'You never know what could happen' - Lucy selected for Commonwealth Games

Lucy Turmel, from Ipswich, will represent Team England at the Commonwealth Games. - Credit: Team England

The countdown is on for an Ipswich squash player after achieving her dream to make the Commonwealth Games.

Lucy Turmel has made Team England's final squad for this summer's competition in Birmingham after years of work.

The 22-year-old learned of her selection as she was about to fly out to a European tournament, taking the call at the airport.

She said: "I quickly text my mum and dad and then took off. They were so pleased and really proud."

Her love of sport started aged eight, when she got into gymnastics.

She then took up squash and as she entered her teens was fitting in training sessions for both sports.

Lucy said: "Gymnastics was my main sport until I was 13.

"I had to pick which one I wanted to take more seriously as I would not have the time and I decided it was squash.

"I used to try and use PE at school as training to get fit."

With three months until the competition begins, the squash player is racking up court time to make sure she is in the best shape as possible.

The former Debenham High School student said: "I'm over the moon. It's a dream come true to be going to my first Commonwealth Games.

"I worked really hard to get to this point and with three months to go, the most important thing is being in the best shape possible. We have back to back tournaments and I am in America at the moment training with my coach to have the maximum time with him.

"My aspirations are to keep climbing. My highest world ranking is 20 and I want that to be as high as possible, I want to be world class."

Lucy joins the following athletes to represent Team England, Adrian Waller, Alison Waters, Declan James, Georgina Kennedy, James Willstrop, Patrick Rooney, Sarah-Jane Perry and Daryl Selby, from Colchester.

She said: "For other young people, if you have a dream work hard, you never know what could happen."

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham in July.



