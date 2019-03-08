Is Luke, 8, the first child to complete an Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker book?

Luke Harris, who has completed his Elmer sticker album, on the Elmer trail in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH HARRIS Sarah Harris

Eight-year-old Luke Harris could be the first child to complete an Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk sticker album.

Luke Harris on a trip to the Ipswich Waterfront to see the Elmer sculptures there. Picture: SARAH HARRIS Luke Harris on a trip to the Ipswich Waterfront to see the Elmer sculptures there. Picture: SARAH HARRIS

Luke, of Avondale Road in Ipswich, has been busy collecting and swapping the stickers, and is also touring the town to see the brightly-painted elephant sculptures, including visits to Christchurch Park and the Waterfront.

"I love seeing the Elmers and I think the people who painted them are really clever," said the youngster, a pupil at Cliff Lane Primary School.

Mum Sarah said the family had been collecting the vouchers published in the Ipswich Star and EADT and exchanging them for free packs of stickers.

"We were very lucky, because in the first five or six packs we got, there were no swaps at all!," she said.

The family did some swaps with Luke's friends and some via Facebook to help him complete the album quickly - and now it is thought he may be the first child to do so.

"He has had so much fun doing it. As a typical eight-year-old, it's great to keep him away from screens and go out and about," Sarah said. She added the family were keen to support the Elmer trail because it was in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

Dozens of Elmers, each decorated with eye-catching designs by different artists, have been placed in various locations across the town and will be on display until September 7.

Luke's favourite Elmer is ICE, the Ipswich Academy elephant, but he also likes Pip, who looks like a watermelon, in Norwich Road, and of course Cliff Lane's own Young Elmer, which is one of the Learning Herd of miniature elephants.

"I think he would really choose them all as his favourite," Sarah said. "He was a bit young when it was Pigs Gone Wild three years ago, but he is so excited about the Elmers."

If you want to join in the fun, the special souvenir sticker album and activity book is available to buy at the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star office in Princes Street. Every copy of the Ipswich Star and EADT contains a voucher for you to claim a free pack of stickers while some papers may contain more than one voucher.

