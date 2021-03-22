News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Community centre revamped thanks to Ipswich volunteers

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:19 PM March 22, 2021   
People standing out side a community centre in Maidenhall, Ipswich

Joanna Billings, Mary Doncaster, Jim Hubbard, Sandy McBurney, Graham Moore and Ian Joy from Maidenhall Residents Association, Ipswich - Credit: MRA

A community centre in Ipswich is getting ready to welcome back residents after receiving a revamp. 

Maidenhall Residents' Association has carried out repairs to its community centre, which it hopes to re-open fully on April 12.

The association is also selling items through its click-and-collect shop so it can create more space and raise funds. 

Joanna Billings, who started volunteering with the residents' association after setting up a Covid-19 aid group in the area, said: "We haven't had any meetings yet to take a final decision about it. 

"But we were thinking of having little coffee mornings or craft groups.

"It would be really nice to have a place where people can help each other."

Mrs Billings, a mum of two, also hoped to get more people involved.

She thanked all the volunteers for their help, especially Ian Joy.

"He has worked so hard for the community through all of this pandemic," she said. 

To find out more about the group please search Facebook for Maidenhall Residents Association.

