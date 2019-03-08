Partly Cloudy

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

PUBLISHED: 14:49 09 April 2019

A fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPER

A fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPER

Archant

A major fire has broken out at the derelict Fisons factory in Bramford.

A fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPERA fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPER

Emergency services were called to the site in Paper Mill Lane at 1.19pm after reports a fire was raging at the old three-storey fertiliser factory on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze which is believed to be in the roof space of the building - which is ranked among Britain’s most endangered buildings by the Victorian Society.

The wooden structure of the old warehouse is Grade II listed.

The road is currently closed while crews attend to the fire.

There are six fire engines at the scene, coming from Princes Street, Ipswich East and Woodbridge.

The incident is still ongoing - see Facebook for live updates.

