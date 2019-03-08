Breaking

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

A fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPER Archant

A major fire has broken out at the derelict Fisons factory in Bramford.

Emergency services were called to the site in Paper Mill Lane at 1.19pm after reports a fire was raging at the old three-storey fertiliser factory on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze which is believed to be in the roof space of the building - which is ranked among Britain’s most endangered buildings by the Victorian Society.

The wooden structure of the old warehouse is Grade II listed.

The road is currently closed while crews attend to the fire.

There are six fire engines at the scene, coming from Princes Street, Ipswich East and Woodbridge.

The incident is still ongoing - see Facebook for live updates.