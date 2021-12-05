News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich Station closed as man arrested for possessing a firearm

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:56 PM December 5, 2021
Ipswich Station cordoned off after suspicious package found

British Transport Police has cordoned off an area outside Ipswich Train Station after a man was arrested under suspicion of possessing a firearm - Credit: Archant

Cordons are in place at Ipswich Station after a man was arrested under suspicion of possessing a firearm.

An area outside the station and a platform are blocked off and people are being safely escorted into and out of the station.

Ipswich Station Suspicious Package

Police are escorting people safely into and out of Ipswich Station after a man was arrested under suspicion of possessing a firearm - Credit: Archant

British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Ipswich Station at 4pm after a suspicious package was reported. 

"The station has been closed as a precaution while enquiries are ongoing and specialist officers assess the scene."

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said there is no impact to train services currently.


