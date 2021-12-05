Ipswich Station closed as man arrested for possessing a firearm

British Transport Police has cordoned off an area outside Ipswich Train Station after a man was arrested under suspicion of possessing a firearm - Credit: Archant

Cordons are in place at Ipswich Station after a man was arrested under suspicion of possessing a firearm.

An area outside the station and a platform are blocked off and people are being safely escorted into and out of the station.

British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Ipswich Station at 4pm after a suspicious package was reported.

"The station has been closed as a precaution while enquiries are ongoing and specialist officers assess the scene."

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said there is no impact to train services currently.



