Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested

Published: 8:19 PM July 28, 2021

A man has been arrested in Surrey Road - Credit: Contributed

A man has been arrested in Ipswich after a number of police cars were spotted in Surrey Road.

A number of police vehicles and officers were spotted along the street as they carried out a routine arrest this evening, Wednesday, July 28.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "Police were called to the scene at around 7pm and conducted a routine arrest in Surrey Road.

"A number of persons came out of their properties and a disturbance occurred."

"One male has been arrested."

It is understood that the situation is now under control.