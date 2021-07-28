News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:19 PM July 28, 2021   
A man has been arrested in Surrey Road

A man has been arrested in Surrey Road - Credit: Contributed

A man has been arrested in Ipswich after a number of police cars were spotted in Surrey Road. 

A number of police vehicles and officers were spotted along the street as they carried out a routine arrest this evening, Wednesday, July 28.  

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "Police were called to the scene at around 7pm and conducted a routine arrest in Surrey Road. 

"A number of persons came out of their properties and a disturbance occurred."

"One male has been arrested."

It is understood that the situation is now under control. 

