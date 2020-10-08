E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies string of assault charges and will face trial

PUBLISHED: 15:21 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 08 October 2020

Carl Harris appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has denied a string of charges – including causing actual bodily harm – and will face a trial before magistrates next year.

Carl Harris, 31, of Landseer Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face one charge of causing actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating, one charge of common assault and a further count of criminal damage.

The charges all relate to an alleged incident on New Year’s Day this year in Ipswich.

Harris pleaded not guilty to all charges before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for the trial and Harris elected to have his case heard before magistrates.

The trial, which is expected to last around four hours, will take place on March 18, 2021 at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates released Harris on conditional bail ahead of his trial.

