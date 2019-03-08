Breaking

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the outskirts of Kesgrave has been named by police.

Craig Bedford, 37, from Ipswich, died on Saturday, June 8 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on Friday, June 7.

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 7pm to reports of a crash involving a silver Audi A6 and a black Honda motorcycle.

The collision happened at the crossroads with Bell Lane, Kesgrave, and Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

"He sadly died as a result of his injuries yesterday, Saturday, June 8.

"Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as 37-year-old Craig Bedford from Ipswich."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If you have any information that could help in their investigation, contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 355 of June 7.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.