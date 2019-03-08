Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 09 June 2019

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A motorcyclist who died following a crash on the outskirts of Kesgrave has been named by police.

Craig Bedford, 37, from Ipswich, died on Saturday, June 8 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on Friday, June 7.

Police were called by the ambulance service just after 7pm to reports of a crash involving a silver Audi A6 and a black Honda motorcycle.

The collision happened at the crossroads with Bell Lane, Kesgrave, and Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

"He sadly died as a result of his injuries yesterday, Saturday, June 8.

"Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as 37-year-old Craig Bedford from Ipswich."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If you have any information that could help in their investigation, contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 355 of June 7.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Section of Copdock roundabout remains closed - with plans to partially re-open on Monday

Police closed the Copdock roundabout after the lorry overturned Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Ed Sheeran exhibition will attract thousands of new faces to Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wait nearly over to see glamorous Channel 4 reality show filmed in Ipswich

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLE

Ipswich Town A-Z - K is for Kiwomya

Chris Kiwomya scored in Town's draw with Oldham on this day in 1989
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists