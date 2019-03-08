Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

Police are investigating reports that a man suffered stab wounds and cuts to his throat and chin on Ipswich Waterfront last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police officers, were sent to the scene in Helena Road, near the Aurora cocktail bar and restaurant, at around 10.41pm yesterday.

Police said they were originally investigating reports of an assault but now have new information suggesting he suffered cuts or stab wounds to his throat and chin area.

The victim was taken to A&E where he was treated for his wounds.

Detectives have since launched an investigation into what happened and are reviewing CCTV in the area.

They are currently pursuing lines of enquiry that a suspect may have left the scene.

Witnesses to the attack and anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 412 of yesterday, Saturday March 30.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.