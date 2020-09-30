Man who stabbed another man with kitchen knife in home is jailed

An Ipswich man who stabbed another man with a kitchen knife at his home following an argument has been jailed for more than six-and-a-half years.

On the day his trial was due to start at Ipswich Crown Court, Phillip Manning, 55, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent following the stabbing in May this year.

The court heard how the victim, Paul Crispin, went to Manning’s home in Wherstead Road on May 11 and spent some time drinking without any problems.

According to the basis of plea, which was not challenged by prosecutors, there was an argument between the pair and Manning grabbed a kitchen knife as Mr Crispin went to leave the Wherstead Road address.

Manning held the knife up as Mr Crispin tried to leave via the back door to collect his bicycle, which he had used to travel to the address.

A scuffle ensued between the pair and it was then that Manning stabbed Mr Crispin once to the abdomen.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called and Mr Crispin was taken to hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries from the puncture wound.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said Manning then threw away the kitchen knife outside his home, and the weapon was later found by police.

Manning initially denied that there had been a stabbing, and said Mr Crispin had fallen off his bike, Mr Clark told the court.

Manning also offered no comment when questioned by officers about the incident.

The court heard that Manning had nine previous convictions for 12 offences, including a grievous bodily harm conviction in 2006.

Peter Spary, defending, said that while Manning did throw the knife away, he was compliant with police.

“His issue is long-term alcoholism,” Mr Spary said.

“It is a sad situation caused by alcohol.

“He keeps himself to himself and had been keeping out of trouble.”

Judge David Pugh said he was sentencing Manning on the basis of plea, which was not challenged by the prosecution.

Judge Pugh sentenced Manning to six years and nine months in prison.

He will serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.