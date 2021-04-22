Updated
Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab
A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a 40ft container dropped onto his lorry cab at the Port of Felixstowe.
Four fire engines and the ambulance service were called to the Port of Felixstowe just after 5pm on Wednesday evening.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said cutting equipment was used to rescue the man from the cab.
East of England Ambulance Service dispatched an air ambulance, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles to the scene.
The man was then transported to Ipswich Hospital for further care, but he has since been discharged.
A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe, said: "We can confirm there was an accident on port late yesterday afternoon.
"The emergency services were called and an HGV driver was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Most Read
- 1 Husband pays tribute to 'soulmate' and mum-of-four after cancer death
- 2 New Ipswich factory completed in six months at Futura Park
- 3 Man who threatened to petrol bomb ex-girlfriend's home is jailed
- 4 New retro sweet shop opens after demand goes 'crazy' in lockdown
- 5 Why have ITFC's American owners issued £18m of new shares?
- 6 Suffolk police use '2 Wheels' campaign to tackle e-scooter riders
- 7 Fresh plans to revamp entrance of Buttermarket shopping centre
- 8 DJs set to kick off weekend gigs at Woodbridge restaurant
- 9 Man could face prison after being caught with knife in public
- 10 'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure
"A full investigation into the cause of the accident is being undertaken.”
Two crews from Felixstowe, one from Felixstowe Dock and one from Princes Street in Ipswich were also in attendance.
Suffolk police have been approached for comment