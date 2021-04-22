News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab

Published: 9:39 AM April 22, 2021    Updated: 10:19 AM April 22, 2021
Man rescued after 40ft container drops on lorry cab at Felixstowe port.

A man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a 40ft container dropped onto his lorry cab at the Port of Felixstowe.

Four fire engines and the ambulance service were called to the Port of Felixstowe just after 5pm on Wednesday evening.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said cutting equipment was used to rescue the man from the cab.

East of England Ambulance Service dispatched an air ambulance, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles to the scene. 

The man was then transported to Ipswich Hospital for further care, but he has since been discharged. 

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe, said: "We can confirm there was an accident on port late yesterday afternoon.

"The emergency services were called and an HGV driver was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

"A full investigation into the cause of the accident is being undertaken.”

Two crews from Felixstowe, one from Felixstowe Dock and one from Princes Street in Ipswich were also in attendance. 

Suffolk police have been approached for comment 



